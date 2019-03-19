Tree Stewarding Seminars set for Parkside Lodge

Buffalo was once known as The City of Trees. To this day, Buffalo is still considered a fairly tree-rich city thanks to the efforts of groups such as Re-Tree, which has been an excellent steward of this city’s trees. In fact, according to its website, Re-Tree is “less than 100 trees from its 30,000th tree goal, since The October Storm – October 12-13, 2006 – which destroyed 57,000 trees in the public areas of the Greater Buffalo area.”
While it’s so imperative to have groups such as Re-Tree out there planting trees, it’s just as imperative that citizens help to take care of the trees that have been planted. Starting on Monday, March 18, Re-Tree, City of Buffalo, Cornell Cooperative, and The Buffalo Green Fund will embark upon the annual tree stewarding seminars, to be held at the Delaware Park Parkside Lodge. The classes will be held every Wednesday at 5:45 pm, where tree care experts will train people how to help maintain and preserve the young trees that have been planted since the October Storm.
The five two-hour sessions and leaders for each will be as follows:
- March 20th | Introduction to CTS, Tree Biology | S. Bachman; K. McCormick
- March 27th | Tree Maintenance, Insects and Diseases | B. Sayers
- April 3rd | Tree ID | T. Draves
- April 10th | Pruning, Safety and Regulations | L. Brockelbank
- April 17th | Tree Establishment and Planting Activity | J. Kisker
Anyone may enroll. A nominal fee of $25 for all sessions will be charged
To register, log onto: erie.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/wny-communitree-steward-cts-project
