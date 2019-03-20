Tourism: Buffalo, can you help a fella out?

This morning, I received an email from someone who is coming to Buffalo for the NCAA hockey tournament, from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 14. His name is J. Williamson, and he says that each year he attends the tournament in a different city, and has been doing so for a long time.
The winning team from each of the 4 Regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Buffalo.
“It started with my sons – now it’s a group of 45 – 60 year olds,” he wrote. Many went to Hall of Fame in TO last visit in 2003, and they’ve seen the Falls, etc. – now they’re asking what’s good to see in Buffalo these days. I thought I’d ping you for anything new that an out of towner like myself wouldn’t know about. I’ve got about 30 people headed to Buffalo this year. So far, I’ve pointed them to Inn Buffalo, The Henry, etc., for lodgings, so we’re all set there. Friday & Saturday (before the Final) are key days for, I bet thousands, looking for something to do in Buffalo. Any suggestions?”
My initial response was to send him back an email listing some things that I thought the group would enjoy, but then I reconsidered. I figured that Buffalo Rising readers might be able to give a broader range of events, activities, and places to visit while the hockey fans are in town.
Hopefully readers can provide some great tips and suggestions, which I can then pass along? Thanks for helping a fella out!
|2019 FROZEN FOUR
|Round
|City
|Time
|Teams
|Dates
|Semifinals
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|5:00 & 8:30 p.m. ET
|TBD vs. TBD
|April 11
|Championship
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|8:00 p.m. ET
|TBD vs. TBD
|April 13
The official championship bracket will be announced during the selection show at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 24, on ESPNU.
The 2019 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four will be held at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. The national semifinals will be held April 11 at 5:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET and the national championship game will take place April 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET.