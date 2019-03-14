Today is Irish Book Day in Buffalo

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan is sponsoring Irish Book Day in Buffalo today, Thursday, March 14. That means that from 12:30 to 2:00 PM, free books by Irish and Irish-American authors will be handed out at Spot Coffee, as a way to celebrate all of the upcoming St. Patrick’s holiday festivities. The event is also a celebration of Irish literature, of course. The book giveaway is being held in association with Irish Arts Center of New York City, which has maintained a similar tradition in NYC for years.
The intention of this literary event is to “preserve the evolving stories and traditions of Irish culture”. There will be Irish-centric books/novels available for all ages and interests, featuring authors such as Cormac James, Kathleen MacMahon, Dorothy Mcardle, Eimear McBride, Colum McCann, and Frank McGuinness.
The free books will be distributed outside of SPoT Coffee on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. The event is made possible by private donations, and donations of books by various publishing houses.
Irish Book Day in Buffalo
Thursday, March 14, 2019
12:30 – 2:00 PM
SPoT Coffee | 765 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222
Lead image courtesy Irish Arts Center