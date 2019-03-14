Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Today is Irish Book Day in Buffalo

0 Comments

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan is sponsoring Irish Book Day in Buffalo today, Thursday, March 14. That means that from 12:30 to 2:00 PM, free books by Irish and Irish-American authors will be handed out at Spot Coffee, as a way to celebrate all of the upcoming St. Patrick’s holiday festivities. The event is also a celebration of Irish literature, of course. The book giveaway is being held in association with Irish Arts Center of New York City, which has maintained a similar tradition in NYC for years. 

The intention of this literary event is to “preserve the evolving stories and traditions of Irish culture”. There will be Irish-centric books/novels available for all ages and interests, featuring authors such as Cormac James, Kathleen MacMahon, Dorothy Mcardle, Eimear McBride, Colum McCann, and Frank McGuinness.

The free books will be distributed outside of SPoT Coffee on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. The event is made possible by private donations, and donations of books by various publishing houses.

Irish Book Day in Buffalo

Thursday, March 14, 2019

12:30 – 2:00 PM

SPoT Coffee | 765 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

Lead image courtesy Irish Arts Center

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments