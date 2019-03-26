Tim Hortons Approved for Michigan/William

A controversial Tim Hortons-anchored building at the northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street has been approved by the Planning Board. Ellicott Development is planning retail space on the building’s ground floor and three apartments on the second level.
The Zoning Board of Appeals had turned down a variance needed for the project’s drive-thru lane last year but had to reverse its decision after Ellicott Development filed suit. The project approved by the Planning Board yesterday includes a new design taking cues from the Little Harlem Hotel that used to occupy the site.
The half-acre property at 474 Michigan Avenue was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street. That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated into a mix of commercial and residential space.
The project will provide a southern anchor to the Heritage Corridor’s key block. On the north, the Dallenbach Block, a complex of buildings at the southeast corner of Broadway and Michigan will be redeveloped into 18 apartments and commercial space. The $6 million project by a development team led by architect Steve Carmina is wrapping up its financing before starting work.
The 474 Michigan Avenue site is across from TM Montante’s Planing Mill residential and office project and just north of McGuire Development’s proposed 48,000 sq.ft., thee-story office building at 425 Michigan Avenue at the Compass East campus.