The New BUREAU

Back in December, we posted that BUREAU was relocating to a new building on Elmwood Avenue, in the former Mother Nature floristry spot. After five years in their original location, which, I should mention, was pretty sensational, owners Joseph Stocker and Jon Eisenberg decided that it was time to elevate the experience for their customers.
And elevate they have. The new space is not only larger, its custom built to suit the needs of the customers, who have come to rely on the custom made-to-measure suiting and shirting experience. Elmwood is certainly lucky to have such a spirited men’s clothing and accessories boutique that specializes in sourcing “thousands of Italian and British milled fabrics, paired with fun linings and an array of button, pocket, lapel and detail options.”
Chances are, if you run into a stylish bloke walking around downtown, and his outfit catches your attention, he will tell you that he’s a customer of BUREAU. I can’t tell you how many times I have commented on someone’s attire, to learn that the BUREAU boys had a hand in the stylings. That is why it’s so exciting to see that they are now taking their business to the next level.
“We want this new location to be an ecosystem for everything that our brand represents as we continue to grow and provide our clients with a world class experience that goes beyond simply buying a shirt or suit,” Eisenberg reflects. “We want it to be a place for curiosity and conversation and also a cozy place to kick back.”
Not only are BUREAU’s clothing lines breathtaking, their attention to interior design detailing is also spot on. The new space, which boasts classic bones with splashes of socially defining elements, was designed in conjunction with artist David Mitchell of Klub Weimar. BUREAU owners describe the look and feel as “…walking into someone’s living room essence, but turned way up – in full BUREAU fashion.”
Mitchell refers to this maximalist approach to combining seemingly diametric styles, patterns, textures, and color as ‘post-internet eclecticism’.
“Working with Joe and Jon has always been a distinct pleasure for me,” says Mitchell, when asked about his design experience at BUREAU. “Both are uniquely attenuated to emerging currents in art, music, cinema, and fashion, as well as its history. They both have such a complex set of reference points, preferences, and sensibilities that creating this sort of physical representation of the two as a retail environment became something truly distinct. It was an intense and enlightening experience working with them.”
Per its new space, BUREAU has also ensured that the new displays and working spaces are consistent with the product lines. To that end, the owners built out a tiled consultation lounge with fireplace, a new stylish fitting room, a 12ft-high mirrored feature wall, a large custom-made Roycroft-inspired movable partition, a footwear wall, an off-the-rack retail section, and a vibrant window display. In preparation for their new digs, they also had a hand in the creation of a vibrant new mural on the side of their building.
BUREAU offers a full array of custom suiting, shirting, footwear, and accessories, as well as on-premises tailoring.
Seeing that this new storefront helps to define the BUREAU image, the owners would like to express their thanks to the following vendors that helped to make it all happen: Weedon Construction – General Contractor | Santoro Concrete Construction – Floors | Ralph’s Heating – Plumbing and HVAC | Dugas Electric – Electrical | Amthor Glass – Mirror and Glass | Coo Coo U – Furniture | Designs by Denise – Upholstery | Emerson James Inc – Lighting and metalwork.
Now, it’s time to embark upon BUREAU’s next journey on Elmwood Avenue. Stocker and Eisenberg welcome any and all fashion forward adventurers to pay them a visit. Once you’re in their hands, your outlook on clothing will be heightened to another level, which is a welcome change considering that over the years stepped up style has mainly succumbed to the monotony of chain store fashions.
Bureau | Made to Measure Clothing | 712 Elmwood Avenue | (716) 259-8141 | Instagram | Facebook
Photography by: Jacquelyn DiPuccio