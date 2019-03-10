Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Bentway lends inspiration for The Skyway?

0 Comments

Dezeen.com has posted on the opening of “The Bentway” park in Toronto. Taking a look at the park, it’s easy to imagine how something similar could transpire in Buffalo. Of course it all depends on whether The Skyway remains in place, which is the hundred thousand dollar question these days.

In order to humanize the Gardiner Expressway, planners have turned the area below the overhead rampway into a parkspace. The bike-ped walkway now features an open-air amphitheater, public art, skate trail/splash pad, seating areas, etc.

According to Dezeen, “The Bentway” is a member of the High Line Network, which is “an international network of projects that transform forgotten infrastructure into new urban landscapes, which was instigated by New York City’s High Line.”

Click here to read the article.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments