The Bentway lends inspiration for The Skyway?

Dezeen.com has posted on the opening of “The Bentway” park in Toronto. Taking a look at the park, it’s easy to imagine how something similar could transpire in Buffalo. Of course it all depends on whether The Skyway remains in place, which is the hundred thousand dollar question these days.
In order to humanize the Gardiner Expressway, planners have turned the area below the overhead rampway into a parkspace. The bike-ped walkway now features an open-air amphitheater, public art, skate trail/splash pad, seating areas, etc.
According to Dezeen, “The Bentway” is a member of the High Line Network, which is “an international network of projects that transform forgotten infrastructure into new urban landscapes, which was instigated by New York City’s High Line.”
