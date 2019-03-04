Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The 8th Annual Lawyers for the Arts

Each year, Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASI) hosts an evening of live music like no other. That’s because the talents that participate in the event all come from a similar background… and it’s not music. In this particular case, the musicians are all lawyers, who come together to support the efforts of ASI.

It’s not often that any of us ever find ourselves happy about the notion of going to see a lawyer. But in this case, their collective talents come in the form of being able to play mean guitars, belting out a tunes, or jamming out on a range of other instruments. It’s a chance to see the alter egos of professionals that normally don fancy suits.

Aside from getting to check out some sensational live music, guests to the show will also be rewarded with knowing that they contributed to a worthy cause. Money raised throughout the evening will be dedicated to ASI’s Give for Greatness program, which is considered general operating funding that supports 30+ small to mid-sized nonprofit arts organizations annually.

Come shake a leg, and help out a worthy local organization that does a lot of good for the local arts scene!

The 8th Annual Lawyers for the Arts

Saturday, March 9, 2019

1 PM – 5:30 PM

Tralf Music Hall | 622 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

Tickets – $25

Tickets are also available 7 days a week / 24 hours a day via Ticketmaster at LawyersForTheArts

Also see Facebook event

