Suntory Family Dinner and Toki Highball Tower Release @ Misuta Chow’s

On Wednesday, March 13, Misuta Chow’s will be launching new Suntory Toki Highball tap tower, which is one out of 34 in the world. The tap tower is also the only one in NY State outside if NYC. To mark the auspicious occasion, Misuta Chow’s’ owners, Owners Johny Chow and Christi Allen, have invited to Japanese whisky brand Suntory’s spirits ambassador Hiro Hayakawa (luxury portfolio manager for House Suntory) to attend the unveiling of the machine.

The machine stores and produces soda water at the same pH as water in Japan and chills it to the perfect low temperature.

What The Toki Highball tap tower does might appear to be fairly simple, but it’s not. The Toki machine mixes the perfect highball each and every time, by calibrating just the right amount of Suntory blended whiskey with soda to create the legendary highball. It’s a 1:3 whiskey to soda mix, although The Toki can be manually adjusted. The resulting drink comes out perfectly chilled and highly carbonated (fizzier than soda water – the carbonation is 500 percent higher).

Within the next year, Misuta Chow’s plans on installing two more of the machines, which would set the establishment apart from all others – it would be the only place in the world with three machines. These are all reasons that Hayakawa, who hails from Japan but lives in NYC, will be paying his respects to Misuta Chow’s. Hayakawa himself will pour the initial highball.

“It’s unbelievably humbling to have Hiro coming to join us for this, and it just really shows what a huge deal this is for Western New York. We’re already the biggest purveyor of Japanese whisky and spirits in the region, but this tap tower is really next level, as far as setting Misuta Chow’s and the City of Buffalo apart in this niche.” — Johny Chow, owner of Misuta Chow’s

Other current Suntory offerings at the restaurant bar and arcade include the coveted Yamazaki 12yr and 18yr blends, as well as Hakushu 12yr and Hibiki, plus Roku gin and Haku vodka.

“We’ve really been planning for this moment since Day 1. When we built both our bars, the downstairs bar was designed to house two towers, the upstairs bar to house one, and beginning to fully realize this vision — we couldn’t be more excited.” —Christi Allen, owner of Misuta Chow’s

Also, to mark the occasion, Misuta Chow’s will be hosting a ticketed exclusive dinner party before the release, featuring Suntory drinks paired with four meal courses presented by the restaurant’s executive chef Dunbar Berdine at 6:30 pm.

Suntory Family Dinner and Toki Highball Tower Release @ Misuta Chow’s

Machines start their takeover of Misuta Chow’s at 8 p.m. on March 13, 2019

$60 tickets are available on Eventbrite (with menu to browse)

Misuta Chow’s | 521 Main Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook | (716) 259-8228

