Art of Yoga at the AK

Some say that technique is most important when doing yoga. Others say that it’s all about the teacher. Then there are those who feel that it’s all about location, location, location. When it comes to inspirational yoga settings in Buffalo, there are many. But there are some that stand out from the crowd… such as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
Could there be a better spot to become one with mind, body, and spirit than on the portico of the gallery? Once again, Power Yoga Buffalo has teamed up with the Albright-Knox to bring about this unusual offering. There will be a one-hour yoga session that will take place on the Elmwood-facing portico, on the following days/times:
|Thursday, March 21
|6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Meditation
|Thursday, April 18
|6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Revive: Meditation at the Museum
|Thursday, May 16
|6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Power Yoga
|Thursday, June 20
|6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Power Yoga on the Portico
|Thursday, July 18
|6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Meditation
The yoga and meditation classes are brought to you by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
“As a community-based health plan, BlueCross BlueShield understands the importance of creating unique fitness opportunities for Western New Yorkers,” said Cait Zulewski, director, corporate relations for BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “Our partnership with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery provides our community with an elevated yoga experience in a vibrant showplace for modern and contemporary art.”
Art of Yoga is free and open to the public. No experience or flexibility is required to participate.
“We are very excited to be partnering with BlueCross BlueShield and Buffalo yoga studios to support wellness in Western New York,” said Jennifer Foley, director of education and community engagement for Albright-Knox.
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery partner to present Art of Yoga, a free and unique yoga series, which continues for the second year at the Gallery. Register online or call 716.270.8292. You can also register in person at the Albright-Knox admissions desk. Please note: Participants must sign a waiver upon arrival.
Photograph by Tom Loonan