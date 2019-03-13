Spring It On 2019 | Who Will You Donate To This Year?

In 2019, there are over 100 deserving non-profit organizations participating in the Spring It On. Not only is this a great way to financially support the theaters, literary groups, refugee communities, etc., it’s also an easy way to get familiar with the wide breadth of non-profits that are doing good deeds in Buffalo. Just take a look at all of the deserving groups, by clicking here.
Spring It On is WNY’s 24-hour online day of online giving fueled by the power of generous donors, creative nonprofits, social media, collaboration, and you!
Every time spring comes around, I take a look at all of the organizations that are participating in the Spring It On campaign, to see what new groups have signed on. It helps me to keep tabs on who is out there doing what. This year, I came across WNY Invention Convention – its goal is to “promote creative thinking and encourage scientific problem solving for students in grades K-8.” I also came across Buffalo Girlchoir – its goal is “to provide exceptional music instruction to young women of all social strata, culminating in transcendent performances at the highest level of artistic excellence, facilitating their development into self-assured young women.”
Since 2013, over 10,000 donors have given more than $700 thousand dollars to 500 different nonprofits through Spring It On, making it one of the most successful giving days in the region.
These are just two examples of worthy non-profits that could use a financial boost this spring, March 20 (6pm) to March 21 (6pm). That’s a 24-hour window to give.
Visit springiton.org for more information. Powered by United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.