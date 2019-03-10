Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

South Buffalo Embarks Upon Its Own Porchfest

South Buffalo is taking a page out of the Elmwood Village handbook. On Saturday, June 8,  Can You Dig it, Inc, the promoters of the South Buffalo Irish Festival, will embark upon its inaugural South Buffalo Porchfest. This is great news, because the Elmwood/West Side Porchfest has become a mainstay event of the Elmwood Village in a matter of only a few short years. Now South Buffalo will be capitalizing on building its own Porchfest, which will assuredly bring about the same successes as its Elmwood Village counterpart.

At this point in time, a website has been rolled out, which asks that people with porches sign up, along with musicians and bands looking to play on those porches. Nothing beats the Porchfest vibe – the event embodies all that is great about Buffalo.

  • Do you have a porch in South Buffalo that would be conducive to live music? If so, click here.
  • Are you a musician, or do you have a band that wants to play South Buffalo Porchfest? If so, click here.

Event organizers are also looking for volunteers on that day, so if you’re looking to get involved with something that will be the talk of the town for years to come, be sure to lend a helping hand.

South Buffalo Porchfest | Saturday, June 8, 2019

