Sarah Squirm presents Helltrap Nightmare @ Sugar City

Preparations are underway for the 2019 Northwest Jazz Festival that will take place on August 23rd and 24th in the Village of Lewiston. The Board of Directors and Jazz Festival Staff will hold a fundraiser, “A Taste of Jazz” at the Brickyard Brewing Company (436 Center Street, Lewiston) on Sunday, March 31st from 4pm – 8pm. The fundraiser will help offset some of the costs of producing the free two-day outdoor music festival.

Local musicians who have donated their talent will provide the music during the evening fundraising event. Carolyn Lansom and Dozo My Lady will be performing in August at the festival and will offer a preview of their music at the fundraiser. The 8-piece ensemble My Cousin Tone’ will be our host band at the fundraiser performing their intricate arranged jazz ensemble repertoire of jazz standards and classic straight – ahead jazz. Special guests to perform with the ensemble include: Mary McMahon, previous winner for JazzBuffalo Poll Female Vocalist of the Year; Carol Lansom, JazzBuffalo Poll nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year will both perform with the band; DeeAnn DiMeo Tompkins – winner in this year’s JazzBuffalo Poll for Best CD/EP Release for “Stay Here” and nominee for JazzBuffalo Poll Female Vocalist of the Year, and Zach Carr – winner of the JazzBuffalo Poll Male Vocalist of the Year for two straight years. An exciting and entertaining music program for the Taste of Jazz Fundraiser!

The fundraiser will also feature food donated by local restaurants as well as a 50/50, cash bar, basket and silent auction. Tickets for the March 31st event are $20 presale or $25 at the door and can be purchased at the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce (895 Center Street, Lewiston) or by calling (716) 754-9500. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2019 Northwest Jazz Festival. The 2019 Northwest Jazz Festival headliner and festival musicians will be announced in March. For more information visit www.LewistonJazz.com