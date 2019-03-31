Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Sarah Squirm presents Helltrap Nightmare @ Sugar City

Looking for an evening of filled with completely bizarre and outlandish comical fun, with a horrific freak show twist? Just leave it to Sugar City to host Helltrap Nightmare, a mixed up, messed up dark, underground comedic romp presented by Sarah Squirm of Adult Swim fame. The comedian was recently named one of Vulture’s “38 Comedian’s You Should and Will Know” and one of Thrillist’s “Best Undiscovered Comedians from Every State”.

Come join Squirm, and “some of the best names in underground comedy from around the country,” as they get under your skin, into your bloodstream, and find their way into every other crevice of your body.

Recently named “disgustingly funny” by Time Out Chicago, “some truly off-kilter shit” by LA Weekly , “Best Underground Comedy Show in Chicago” by Chicago Magazine, and “The Most Perverted Shit On The Planet” by Sarah’s dad.

Sarah Squirm presents Helltrap Nightmare, with special musical guest – Chicago-based rapper Mister Wallace

Feature comedy from the Shrimp Boys, Ruby McCollister, Scott Egleston, and more TBA

Friday April 26, 2019

Doors 8pm / show 8:30pm

$7

Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY

Facebook event

