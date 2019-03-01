Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Saint Joseph’s Day Table @ Gigi’s Cucina Povera

Chef Mary Ann Giordano, owner of Gigi’s Cucina Povera, is busy preparing a traditional Sicilian St. Joesph’s Day Celebration. Each year, Giordano invites the community to attend Saint Joseph’s Day Table, which is an authentic, traditional meal, honoring the patron saint of Italy. The menu is served buffet style.

“Saint Joseph is the patron saint of Sicily,” said Giordano, who is the author of the St. Joseph’s Day Table Cook Book. “The Saint Joseph Day table is a tradition dating back to the middle ages, There was a severe drought in Sicily. Countless people died in the resulting famine. The peasants prayed to Saint Joseph, they promised if God caused it to rain, they would hold a special feast honoring him. The rains came, crops were planted. With the harvest the people prepared the promised feast, in the town square to feed the needy. Through the ages, those who have prayed and been granted a favor express their thanks by hosting a table.”

Many recipes from Saint Joseph’s Day Table cookbook will be utilized.

This special occasion is open to everyone who would like to partake in an inspirational celebration of life, good food and drink, and strong community. “Gigi’s is very excited to host our 6th annual Saint Joseph table,” said Giordano. “This is our favorite event of the year – a portion of our proceeds go to Kenton Meals on Wheels, please join us to celebrate. My father and I authored The Saint Joseph Day Table Cookbook, and we are so proud to uphold the yearly tradition.”

To see this year’s buffet selections, visit this Facebook page.

Sunday through Wednesday, March 17 through March 20, 2019

Seatings at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00PM

Gigi’s Cucina Povera | 981 Kenmore Avenue | Kenmore, New York 14217

Cost is $24 per adult | Cash bar

($10 children 6-12 years of age, younger than 6 no charge)

Portion of proceeds donated to Kenton Meals on Wheels

Gigiscucinapovera.com

