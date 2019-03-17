Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Rock’N The Neighborhood – A Taste of Our Community

Buffalo Curling Club to host event featuring live music, food, beer... and a chance to curl.

The Buffalo Curling Club is opening its doors to the community once again, by inviting people to an event that features Flying Bison Brewing Co. and the Clinton Bailey Farmers Market. This fun-filled day will certainly have something for everyone, from curling and locally brewed beer to live music, demonstrations, wine, and food tastings from local restaurants and businesses. What more could you ask for?

The on-ice curling experience will be offered throughout the afternoon by Buffalo Curling Club volunteers.

The event is open to everyone, no matter if the person is a curling novice or a pro… or even if you simply want to stop by to see what it’s all about. For those who would like to try their hands at curling, the $10 admission gets you your first beverage free, and an overview of how to curl, including delivery of rocks, sweeping, and scoring.

Celebrate the community and to learn about the sport of curling!

Sunday, March 31, 2019

1 PM – 5 PM

The Buffalo Curling Club

Buffalo China Rd, Buffalo, New York 14210

Pre-registration is recommended. Walk-ins are welcome. Pre-register at buffalocurlingclub.org/main/index.php/events/event-listings.

Live music by Brothers of Invention and Brian V & Jenn.

There will be plenty of parking on-site. Look for the BCC signs as you turn into Buffalo China Road (off Bailey Ave between Seneca and Clinton).

