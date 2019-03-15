Reviving Greatness: Lockport Photography Pop Up Coming March 22

At the Buffalo Home Show, consumers will find fresh inspiration, helpful tips, innovative products and fantastic deals in remodeling, home improvement, décor and outdoor spaces with hundreds of experts all under one roof. The two-weekend-only show will give attendees a chance to shop, compare and save with over 300 exhibitors. Satisfaction is guaranteed – or the price of admission is on us!

For the 75th consecutive year, show attendees can talk face-to-face with hundreds of local companies all under one roof and this year, will have access to some live, on-site design consults for immediate feedback and advice. From simple DIY tasks to total room revamps, homeowners will find everything they need at this year’s Home Show.

Along with the 300 exhibitors to check out, show attendees can enjoy some great show features including:

• Garden Stage Appearances: From local professionals to home design celebrities to social media mavens with house-envy inducing Instagram accounts, the expert presentations on the garden stage will provide audiences with loads of valuable information for their next home project. The exciting appearances include three home design celebrities:

o John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon, the outrageously creative duo behind the North Carolina and New York-based interior design firm Madcap Cottage will appear March 8 and March 9 to offer tips and tricks to take your living space from drab to fab with the right prints, patterns and color. They’re even offering a two-minute personal consult with attendees who bring a photo of the room they’d like to makeover.

o Vern Yip, one of HGTV’s most recognizable designers and one of the hosts of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” will take the stage with more interior design advice that is sure to help your next home décor project.

• Designer Rooms with Design Experts: Not sure if you’re into Farmhouse Chic or Boldly Modern or French Country, don’t worry! Visitors can peruse the Designer Rooms presented by WGRZ to help define their home décor aesthetic. The Designer Rooms will showcase what’s new in home décor, accessories and furniture provided by Ethan Allen of Western New York.

o On-Site Design Expertise and Mini-Consults: Bring your home and remodeling questions to the show and ASK A DESIGNER! Don’t forget your fabric swatches, photos, paint chips and more to help get the best FREE advice from designers!

• NEW FEATURE! Fall in Love with Flora – Petrichor Flora and the Beau Fleurs Flower Cart: Stop by this unique pedal-powered flower cart owned by Buffalo-resident Denis Guerin to peruse his beautiful offerings of quality flowers and artistically designed floral arrangements. His handpicked inventory changes weekly so guests are assured of the freshest offerings that will tempt the pickiest of noses and most discerning eye.

• NEW TO THE SHOW! Shop Local Right at the Home Show: We’re helping homeowners get their home décor down to a fine art. This open-market style area presented by Buffalo Spree will feature vendors with home-made, finely crafted items, garden accessories, original art and more!

• Lobby Landscape Feature presented by F&S Design Studio: As you enter the lobby you will be drawn into our farmhouse inspired landscape display complete with a dream potting shed. F&S Design and their team of trusted local contractors provide unique designs and high-quality custom landscapes, outdoor structures and masonry features for the WNY area. Garden Partners include Erie 1 BOCES students, A-1 Land Care Inc., Lightscapes and Rockwork Masonry.

• Craft Beer Corner and a Wine Lounge: It’s Happy Hour at the Home Show on both Friday nights, March 8 and March 15, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Stop by the Garden Stage area for WEDG’s craft beer tasting extravaganza hosted by Tom Ragan of “The Shredd & Ragan Show.” After all the shopping and browsing at the home show, kick back and taste-test some delicious craft beers. If wine is your drink of choice, you’re in luck with wine tasting sponsored by Woodbury Winery and Vineyards.

Show Dates & Hours:

Friday, Mar 8 10am – 9pm

Saturday, Mar 9 10am – 9pm

Sunday, Mar 10 10am – 6pm

Friday, Mar 15 10am – 9pm

Saturday, Mar 16 10am – 9pm

Sunday, Mar 17 10am – 6pm

FREE coat check courtesy of OxyScrub Carpet & Upholstery & Buffalo Cares.

Tickets (single tickets valid for one day of show):

$11: Box Office Adult Admission

$9 : Adult Online Admission at www.buffalohomeshow.com

$3: Children 6-12 Years Old Admission

FREE: Children 5 Years and Under

*Discounted Tickets at Tops Friendly Markets: $7 (save $4) when you buy directly from one of their many stores.

Friday March 8 (Opening Day) & Friday March 15th is “Hero Day”

Military and First Responders get in free

*Valet parking will be available every day