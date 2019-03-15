Reviving Greatness: Lockport Photography Pop Up Coming March 22

Unlock Lockport is holding a one night only photography gallery at the Lockport Masonic Lodge, 1 Cottage Street, on Friday, March 22, 6-11 pm.
The gallery will feature five local Lockport photographers and the Buffalo Obscura photography group. The event will be themed on the concept of ‘Reviving Greatness’ found in the surviving historic elements of downtown Lockport for inspiration for the city’s future. Tours of the rarely seen Lockport Masonic Temple will be available!
Limited runs of displayed prints will be available for sale at a flat $25 each. The event will be cash only. All photo sales will go toward the artists.
The event will include the main gallery of photos as well as a display of historical photos generously given by the Lockport Historical Society. Special Thanks to Lockport Main St. Pints for Progress for the support. Come support local artists as well as community development!
Featured photographers include:
Buffalo Obscura founders include:
- Molly J. Jarboe
- Chris Hawley
- David Torke
- Christina Laing
Find Buffalo Obscura on Facebook