Reusable etee food wraps made in Toronto

Just yesterday, my wife and I went out for brunch on Hertel Avenue. We placed our orders at the counter, along with our drink order. As the young man behind the counter reached towards a stack of plastic cups that were sitting right next to the cash register, I asked him if there were any reusable glasses that he could use instead? He looked at me for a second, and then reached behind him to a cupboard where he pulled out two pint glasses that were the same size as the plastic cups sitting on the counter. He filled our drinks in the glasses, and we thanked him and walked to our table. My wife knew that I was exasperated with the scenario, because every other person in the place was drinking out of single-use plastic cups.

Wherever I go, I always try to make an impact on the environment. I try to find ways to alleviate the scourge of single-use plastic whenever I see a chance. Earlier today, a friend of mine passed along a website for a product that is a great eco-substitute for plastic wrap, sandwich bags, and bulky storage containers. The product is reusable etee food wraps, which are made of organic materials and are fully biodegradable. They are also reusable! Each of the sheets can last between 4-6 months and a year (between 120 – 150 uses), depending on how much you use it, and what you’re using it for. The sheets can be washed using cold water, with eco-friendly soap. The product adheres to the Global Organic Textile Standard, making it a true eco-friendly substitute for products such as Saran wrap.

The three things that are not suggested are: using for uncooked meats, using long term in freezer (more than a month), and using in a microwave. Other than that, you’re good to go!

The etee food wrap is a great way to keep sandwiches fresh or store a halved avocado or onion in the fridge… even a slice of pizza. That means that you don’t have to keep using plastic bags that are not recyclable. The eco-sheet wraps can also be used to wrap the tops of various containers, including mason jars filled with liquids.

etee stands for ‘Everything touches everything else.’

So where are these etee food wraps made? While they are not made in the US, they are made by our neighbors to the north in Toronto. That means, if we’re considering the benefits of being made in TorBuffChesterTon Falls, then they are made right here in our mega-region.

You can visit this informative etee page to learn more about the product and how it works.

Upon ordering from etee, there is a 90 day money back guarantee, and shipping is free.