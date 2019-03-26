Results of the 2019 Shamrock Row

You’ve heard of the Shamrock Run? Now there’s another competitive Buffalo event that takes place coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day festivities. It’s called the Shamrock Row, and it’s hosted by the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA). The Shamrock Row, held indoors at the Old First Ward Community Center, is considered the precursor to the rowing season. This year, over 200 rowers took part in the annual competition, which took place on March 10 – in-between the Shamrock Run and St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
These days, there’s an escalating popularity of rowing in WNY, thanks to the clean up of the Buffalo River, the construction of the Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse (home of the BSRA), as well as the addition of the “Sunset Viewing Promenade” at the West Side Rowing Club. Add to that, events such as the Shamrock Row, and there’s a lot to be excited about in the local world of rowing, especially when you stop to consider that the age of the rowers competing in this year’s event ranged from 14 to 80 years of age.
Teams from Buffalo, Rochester, Erie and Ontario took part in the event, including the BSRA Junior Team; Buffalo Seminary; Canisius High School; Buffalo River Rowing Club Master’s Team; West Side Rowing Club; WeCanRow Buffalo; CrossFit Williamsville; Geneseo Crew Club, SUNY Geneseo; Long Beach Rowing Association, California; Mercyhurst Preparatory School; Our Lady of Mercy High School; RIT Crew Alumni; University at Buffalo Crew Club and several unaffiliated teams.
Following is a list of Shamrock Row achievements and highlights:
• Junior Men’s Lightweight: Canisius High School rower Aiden Hart-Nova placed first with a time of 7:14.4.
• Junior Women’s Lightweight: BSRA rower Erin Jackson from St. Mary’s High School placed first with a time of 8:18.8.
• Junior Men’s Novice: Canisius High School freshman John Barry placed first with a time of 7:25.6.
• Junior Women’s Novice: Our Lady of Mercy High School in Rochester rower Olivia Momont placed first with a time of 8:51.8. BSRA rowers Kayla Sterner and Sydney Gunner placed sixth and ninth place, respectively.
• Junior Men: Canisius High School junior James Eagan placed first with an impressive time of 6:48.7, rowing at 24 strokes per minute. BSRA’s Lucas Watson placed fourth with a time of 7:31.3.
• Junior Women: BSRA rower Christina Spira from Nardin Academy placed first with a winning time of 7:39.5. BSRA rowers Chloe Freedenberg, Destiny Severn and Ava Giangrasso placed fourth, fifth and eleventh, respectively. Buffalo Seminary rowers Anya Casey, Sophie Bates, Katie Pohlman and Eva Maines placed seventh, twentieth, twenty-fourth and twenty-ninth, respectively.
• Men’s Open: SUNY Geneseo rower Colin Wilcox placed first with a winning time of 6:20.4.
• Men’s Lightweight: UB rower Eric Szafranski placed first with a time of 6:50.9.
• Women’s Open: UB rower Danielle Kwong placed first with a time of 7:34.3.
• Men’s Coxswain Dash: Canisius High School coxswain Samuel Sullivan took first place with a time of 1:44.2.
• Women’s Coxswain Dash: BSRA coxswain Seanna Zona placed first with a time of 1:59.1. Buffalo Seminary’s Annabelle Daley placed fourth while teammate Molly Schultz came in fifth.
• Men’s Masters: Frank Nowakowski, unaffiliated, won the event with an age-adjusted time of 2:50.22. Will Greene, competing for SUNY Geneseo, placed second with an age-adjusted time of 2:54.01, while Paul McCarthy of BRRC/BSRA placed third with an age-adjusted time of 3:06.6.
• Women’s Masters: Elizabeth Oster-Denecke of UB placed first with raw and adjusted. Her final time was 3:35.01. Christi Roorda-Ciacio of BRRC/BSRA placed second with an age-adjusted time of 3:42.42, while Hilary Epes-Oballim of BRRC/BSRA placed third with an age-adjusted time of 3:45.6.
• Men’s Masters – Novice: John Walker, unaffiliated, placed first with an age-adjusted time of 3:10.6. Brian McGhee of CrossFit Williamsville placed second with an age-adjusted time of 3:23.4.
• Women’s Masters – Novice: Ann Marie Gannon of BSRA/BRRC placed first with an age-adjusted time of 3:46.5. Nikki Tolias of CrossFit Williamsville placed second with an age-adjusted time of 3:50.7.
The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association is a nonprofit organization located at 405 Ohio St., Buffalo, providing access to the Buffalo River. For more information on the BSRA, membership or upcoming programs, please call 800-5460, visit rowbuffalo.com or email info@rowbuffalo.com. You can also follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RowBuffalo for frequent updates.