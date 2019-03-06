Reserve your Tour of Open Gardens and Garden Event Guide

A $20 donation to Gardens Buffalo Niagara will secure your copy of Gardens Buffalo Niagara, an Open Gardens booklet that opens the doors to over 75 prestigious gardens throughout Buffalo Niagara on Thursdays and Fridays, for select hours, in July. This booklet is your key to the self-guided walking tour. Plus, a donation to Gardens Buffalo Niagara helps to ensure the ongoing legacy of this grassroots institution that has been partially responsible for changing the backyard landscape of this city for the better.
The gardens are beautiful, there are no crowds, and the gardeners are friendly and happy to answer questions.
“We made it easy to plan your adventure. There’s a map showing the gardens, a listing of the days and hours that each garden is open, and garden descriptions including garden features, collections, and more. You’ll have seven days to visit (or re-visit!) the gardens throughout July.”
The Guide also lists:
- All regional weekend garden walks and tours
- A calendar of other garden events
- Public gardens to visit
- A list of the top 10 garden destinations in the region
To reserve you Tour of Open Gardens and Garden Event Guide, click here.