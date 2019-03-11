Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Reading and Discussion Program based on James Baldwin’s America

Author: Elayna Ridley

Taking place from March 19th to April 30th, there will be a reading and discussion program based on James Baldwin’s America. It will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. This event will be hosted by Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center and C.S.1 Curatorial Projects, and funded by Humanities New York. The discussion will be led by Heron Simmons-Price, a philosophy professor and community activist.

James Baldwin – 1955

The event was born out of the process of planning Nick Cave PLENTY: A Citywide Celebration of Buffalo, which aims to connect the Buffalo community. James Baldwin was an American novelist born in New York City. As a young man, he discovered his love for writing by spending much of his free time in libraries. He was an active spokesperson during the Civil Rights Movement, and his socio-political views fell between Martin Luther King Jr.’s and Malcolm X’s.  As recently as January 11th of this year, a film based off of Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk has been an important part of American media. This film follows a New York couple torn apart by systemic racism within the police force, and focuses on the support community can provide in the face of adversity.

As Buffalo is one of the most racially segregated cities in America, the topics of Baldwin’s novels continue to engage modern readers and even moviegoers. By discussing these topics relevant to the diverse Buffalo community, participants can share their own ideas and experiences, getting to know one another through a mutual appreciation of James Baldwin’s works.

If you would like to be a part of this discussion, or if you have any questions, please email nickcaveplenty@gmail.com with your name, email, and phone number.

The locations are as follows:

March 19: Hallwalls, 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, 14202

March 26: North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd, Buffalo, 14216

April 2: Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, 14208

April 16: TBD (somewhere south)

April 23: School #77, 429 Plymouth Ave, Buffalo, 14213

April 30: Hallwalls, 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, 14202

