PUSH Groundbreaking at the Original WASH!

Welcome to WASH 3.0. What started off as a project that enabled refugees and immigrants to have a pedagogic social hub on the West Side, is now entering into a new and exciting growth phase. It was co-founder, Barrett Gordon, and building owner and co-founder Zaw Win, who initially converted the laundromat at 417 Massachusetts into the community center. From the start, the initiative was a grand success, by creating numerous opportunities for those who didn’t have access to a West Side neighborhood sanctuary where they could teach refugees the ins and out of living in the US.
Then, in 2016, the WASH Project made a temporary move onto Grant Street (see here), where they continued business as usual, while biding their time for a return to the laundromat on Mass Ave. Coinciding with a move back to their original location, is a project by People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) to overhaul the building to accommodate a mix of uses.
When the project is complete, there will be 9 units of safe and affordable housing, along with the new home for the WASH Project, which will continue on with its inspirational mission – “a free community arts and resource center for ALL people to gather, learn, make and share.”
It’s going to be so nice to see this building given the respect that it deserves, while becoming an even more integral part of the West Side community’s social fabric.
A groundbreaking for the project is being held on Thursday, March 20, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at 417 Massachusetts Avenue. After the groundbreaking, a short celebration will be held a short ways away at the 460 Massachusetts Community Room, where light refreshments will be served.
You can follow the event on Facebook.