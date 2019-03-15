Production Junction w/ Count Bass D, Fresh Kils, PremRock, Shayne Neville, and Cee Gee

“There’s a show coming up Wednesday, March 20 where a bunch of hip hop producers will be spinning their own tunes, but also doing their own mix of “Conjunction Junction” from Schoolhouse Rock.” That’s the word on the street from freelance journalist, traveler, dancer, and music fanatic, Vilona Trachtenberg.
Production junction, what’s your function?
…Hooking up a sampler, a synthesizer, and you.
Production junction, how’s that function?
…I’ve got five favorite producers that get most of the job done.
Production junction, what’s their function?
…I got a break, a riff, a melody – they’ll get us pretty far.
On March 30 at Faux/Real Gallery on Hertel, some of the most prolific local hip hop enthusiasts will be joining together, to produce a new type of show. Come join Deep Thinka Records, out of towners Count Bass D, Fresh Kils and PremRock, and local heroes Shayne Neville and Cee Gee, as they lay down their “prolific production, sampler madness, and boutique beats.”
To positively connect people via musical expressions of gratitude rather than attitude.
It’s a clever spin off the old days of Schoolhouse Rock, which newer generations might not even be aware of. But now it’s the rules of hip hop this time around. “A brand new type of event featuring the stylings of five dope artists,” all under one roof in North Buffalo.
Production Junction, presented by DTR and Queen City Fine Arts
Count Bass D, Fresh Kils, PremRock, Shayne Nevilles, Cee Gee
Wednesday, March 30, 2019
7pm-11pm
Faux/Real | 604 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY
Tickets $8
Advance Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/production-junction-tickets-56285490417