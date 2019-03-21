Preservation Watch: Lafayette Barton Apartments

In 2017, we almost lost a historically significant apartment complex on the city’s West Side to fire damage caused by an arsonist. To lose the 36 unit building would have been tragic, but fortunately the flames didn’t ravage the structure to the point of no return. Thanks to the stalwart preservation efforts of Glendale Development, the apartment complex will soon look right as rain, and even boasts a new name – the Lafayette Barton Apartments.
“As you probably know, the building was placed on an endangered list and our company has made it our priority to preserve this wonderful building after the arson case a few years ago,” said a spokesperson for the Lafayette Barton Apartments.
According to the spokesperson, the apartments will be move in ready on June 21.
“The 36 unit building has been completely renovated and now boasts beautiful apartments that are planned to be ready to rent on June 1st. Each unit is 2BR/1Bath and is $875/mo plus utilities (gas and electric), has washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking, and central air conditioning.”
Some Specifics:
- Rent: $875
- They are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Everything will be brand new in the apartment.
- Utilities: Tenant pays gas/electric. Each unit will have its own furnace/hot water tank. Glendale pays water/trash.
- Central air conditioning
- Apartments will feature washer/dryer hook ups. Glendale is not supplying the washers/dryers.
- Off Street Parking
Now, let’s celebrate another preservation win for the West Side, with a rehabbed structure that could never have been replaced if lost to the fire. They just don’t building them like this anymore, which is why we have to preserve buildings such as this to the best of our ability.
Get connected: Glendale Communities | 716.551.0460