Preservation Buffalo Niagara now offering Queen City Downtown tours

What would Buffalo be without all of the successful preservation efforts that have come to pass over the last few years? What buildings would have been lost that are now secured?
At the same time, the ever-controversial preservation issue is still front and center when it comes to the various development roads that we embark upon. Not to mention the numerous examples of demolition by neglect that we continue to face. Just think of all the at-risk buildings on the city’s East Side. We have lost so many, and there are hundreds more that are in precarious states.
One of the best ways to garner stepped-up preservation momentum is to show off past preservation successes. If we can point to those successes and show that they have helped to put Buffalo on the map as an architecturally rich city, then we can hopefully move the preservation needle to include other at-risk edifices.
In 2019, Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) will continue on with its long-running Queen City Downtown tour, which includes showcasing iconic buildings and places such as Electric Tower, the Ellicott Square Building (lead image), and Lafayette Square. The tour also touches upon plenty of historic occurrences, which helped to make Buffalo the great city that it is today, including the Erie Canal, several presidents, and the area’s master architects.
“Queen City Downtown is one of our most popular tours,” according to Jessie Fisher, PBN’s Executive Director. “It’s a great way to get a history and architecture lesson, all while getting to explore Buffalo’s downtown. This is one of our longest running tours and we’re always so proud of the great reviews we receive from participants.”
Since 2008, PBN has been running this spectacular tour, which starts at the historic Market Arcade (617 Main Street in Buffalo) and travels “a well-paced two-mile route.” This is not only a wonderful opportunity for visitors to Buffalo, it’s also a great way for locals to get more formally acquainted with their hometown.
The tour meets on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 am, March through November; the cost for the tour is $10 for adults, $5 for students/children, with free admission for current PBN members. PBN also offers this tour for school and private groups of 15 or more. PBN also offers tours of City Hall and the Guaranty Building. More information on all of PBN’s upcoming tours, workshops, and other events may be found at www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org. Questions about the tour may be directed to PBN at (716) 852-3300, or ocammisa-frost@pbnsaves.org.
Lead image courtesy PBN