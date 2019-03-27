Prepping for the 2019 Shoreline Sweep

Each year, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper holds a massive Shoreline Sweep, where volunteers get together to clean up various waterways in WNY. This year’s Sweep is being held on Saturday, May 11 (10am to 12pm). On that day, volunteers will clean up over 50 shoreline sites throughout WNY.
In advance of the big day, Waterkeeper is asking its supporters to attend a “pre-game pop-up” in order to raise money and acquire supplies for Western New York’s largest single-day cleanup event. To that end, the organization is co-hosting two collection events leading up to the Sweep, along with an online drive.
On May 11, 2,000 volunteers are coming together to remove over 20 tons of litter from our shorelines, and they need supplies.
“We have created an Amazon wish list with some of our most-needed items. As an alternative, you can also make a $10 donation. Bring your donation, or proof of purchase, or item, to:
- Doc Sullivan’s – 474 Abbott Road – on Thursday, March 28, from 5pm to 7pm (RSVP @ Facebook event)
- Liberty Hound – One Naval Park Cove – on Friday, April 12, from 5pm to 7pm (RSVP @ Facebook event)
…and you’ll be treated to a Labatt Blue Light, donated by our gracious hosts.” – The Waterkeeper Team
At each of the events, supporters are asked to bring one wish-list item, receipt of purchase, or a $10 donation. Then, if everything goes according to plan, our waterfront will benefit from one of the most successful Shoreline Sweeps to date.
For those who cannot make either event, but still want to contribute, they can still donate using the Amazon Wish List, or through the peer-to-peer event.
Can you imagine what our waterfront would look like without the annual Shoreline Sweep? When is comes to keeping our lake and waterways clean, this is the charge that we all need to be supporting.
Photos courtesy Waterkeeper