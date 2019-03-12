Poet, photographer and Warhol assistant, Gerard Malanga coming to Buffalo April 3-4th for two free presentations.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery and CEPA Gallery are collaborating to present Gerard Malanga in Buffalo, NY on April 3-4, 2019 for two evenings of free public events focusing on his prolific artistic career. The poet, photographer, filmmaker, archivist, worked closely with Andy Warhol for seven years during the 1960s.

Gerard Malanga’s creative output has spanned six decades. He is acclaimed as a poet, and has authored or has been featured in 24 books of poetry. In January 2019, he published his latest book of poetry called “Cool & Other Things.” Malanga’s portrait photography work has produced some of pop culture’s most memorable images. While in college, Malanga was Andy Warhol’s assistant and collaborator at The Factory for seven years in the 1960s. In addition to working on some of Warhol’s most prolific paintings, Malanga filmed over 300 “Screen Tests” inside the fabled Factory art studio. He was a stage performer and creative partner for the legendary art-rock band, The Velvet Underground. In 1969, Warhol and Malanga together created Interview Magazine.

Malanga’s visit is made possible through the assistance of The Rupp Family Foundation and SitlerHQ.

Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 5:30 p.m. A photography presentation by Gerard Malanga will take place at the Squeaky Wheel Micro-Cinema space inside the Market Arcade building, 617 Main Street, Buffalo. Wine and cheese reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with Malanga’s presentation starts at 6:00 p.m. The event is free to the public.

The event will feature a photo slide show presentation of Malanga’s portrait photography, slide show, Q&A session and book signing.

Malanga’s photography focused on the legendary cultural, artistic, and musical personalities of our times. Allen Ginsberg, Mick Jagger, William Burroughs, Robert Mapplethorpe, Lou Reed, and Jasper Johns were just a few of Malanga’s hundreds of subjects.

Thursday, April 4, 2019, 7:15 p.m. Gerard Malanga will discuss his Warhol years and latest poetry book at a presentation at the auditorium inside the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Avenue. The event will begin at 7:15 p.m. Malanga will show his 30-minute film “Gerard Malanga Film Notebooks,” which will take a voyeuristic look at some of his moments with Warhol and The Factory crew. He will read from his just published poetry book “Cool & Other Things”, as well as take questions from the audience. A book signing, meet and greet, cash bar will follow. The event is free to the public.