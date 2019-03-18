Photo Gallery: 2019 St. Patty’s Day Parades

Photographer Paul Fanara (Living In The Buff) has passed along some great photos of the Saturday and Sunday Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade. I asked him what, if anything, was different at this year’s events, and he told me that it seemed as if everyone was more wound up than in previous years. Maybe it was because the weather was cooperating, for the most part?
The one thing that I always notice about the Downtown parade is that there are a heck of a lot of children, and dogs. If there was ever a parade to involve our four-legged friends, this would be it because the streets are nice and cool. The pups always look like they’re actually having a good time, unlike the ones that are brought to the art festivals.
Paul has managed to get some good snaps of the people, and their pets, all which contributed to another super successful St. Patty’s Day weekend in Buffalo.