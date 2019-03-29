Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Perks officially spills the beans on new café at EXPO

Perks has officially spilled the beans on its new location in Downtown Buffalo. Julie Leone, Director of Operations and Marketing, made an announcement yesterday, saying that the café would soon be selling coffee, breakfast items, ice cream and specialty drinks at EXPO.

“We think EXPO’s community food hall concept is the future, especially for heavy populated urban locations,” said Leone. “This provides us with a downtown presence in a great location with a reputable partner. Our format will be a traditional Coffee Café complimenting the other offerings in EXPO.”

According to EXPO co-owner, Paul Tsouflidis, during a recent interview, the café element has been sorely missing from the business line-up at the food hall. Now people will have a central destination in the Theater District to fuel up on coffee and other caffeinated beverages, before exploring all of the rest of the amenities that Main Street has to offer.

Over the years, Perks (part of the Wainfleet Companies – a local restaurant operating company) has become well-known for its wide variety of offerings, and even sells a number of menu items for those with dietary restrictions.

“We will be featuring a full line of coffee drinks, teas, pastries, and ice cream, including our popular vegan milk shakes. This includes gluten-free pastries and vegan options.”

Leone expressed that she is happy to have a location in downtown Buffalo once again. The EXPO food hall concept turned out to be the perfect fit for their needs, and will be a welcome addition to the Theater District.

Perks will be opening in the Market Arcade’s EXPO Market – 617 Main Street – on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

