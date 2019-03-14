A new e-zine called Panoramic Magazine has launched in Buffalo, which is dedicated to “documenting the lives and businesses of Urban Professionals in and from Buffalo, NY.” There are so many inspirational stories that remain to be told when it comes to Buffalo’s continued renaissance. The new e-zine was founded by entrepreneur and teacher Dennis Wilson Jr., who says that the timing was perfect for the launch of the concept. Wilson also says that one of his biggest inspirations behind the launch of Panoramic Magazine was his own ability to overcome a lack of self-esteem. The magazine is part of his scope to recognize others who have made significant strides in their own life journeys, by overcoming adversities along the way.
“The concept of the magazine developed from the need for mentors and mentorship in the urban community,” says Wilson, who was born and raised in Buffalo. “Panoramic Magazine seeks to tell the stories of successful individuals and how they navigated life and achieved success.”
Wilson hosted a launch party for the new media concept on February 28 at the Buffalo Grand Hotel. The first “issue” of the e-zine features articles on Drea D’Nur (singer), Chris Delprince (Entreprenuer), W.Charles Brandy (Educator), and others. Wilson is also the man behind numerous swank events in Buffalo, including Miami Nights All White Affair. And as if that was not enough, he’s also the co-owner of The Oakk Room Restaurant, which is currently celebrating its 8-Year Anniversary (Saturday from 6pm-1am).
Wilson certainly has his hands full these days, but as they say, “If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it.” If anyone resembles that remark, it’s Wilson.
You can visit panoramicmagazine.com to download the free e-magazine.