Pączki Day 2019

As revelers get ready for Fat Tuesday, there is another ethnic celebration bubbling up at The Broadway Market. Each year, on Shrove Tuesday (the day in February or March leading up to Ash Wednesday) the market opens up to customers at 7am, which gives customers plenty of time to load up on their favorite pączki (traditional Polish Pączki doughnuts).

Shop the Broadway Market for your favorite Pączki Day and Fat Tuesday treats!

No only will Chrusciki Bakery and White Eagle Bakery be serving up delicious treats, there will also be live Polish music from 11am to 1pm, featuring Docenko.

If you have not been to the Broadway Market recently, then this is the perfect reason to make the trip. Come pay a visit to one of the city’s longstanding institutions. Step back in time, and revisit all of the wonderful market vendors that continue to make this one of the most special destinations in all of Buffalo. Plus, you never know what new things you will discover, such as The Sweet Whisk, Cali Eats, and Kathrene’s Cuisine (A Taste of the Philippines)!

Pączki Day 2019

Hosted by The Broadway Market and Broadway Fillmore Alive

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

7 AM – 5 PM

The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212

