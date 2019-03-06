On the Market: Pierce Building and 38 North Street

A Theater District building is for sale. Plaza Group is seeking to sell the Pierce Building located at 653 Main Street. The 14,353 sq.ft. building is across from Shea’s Theater and adjacent to the AMC cinema complex. It contains retail/commercial space and four second-floor apartments. It has a $2 million asking price.
From the listing:
Historically significant Pierce Building located at 653 Main St in the middle of Buffalo’s theater district. Built in 1921, this buildings was completely renovated in 2000, creating high end second floor apartments and five loft style commercial spaces on the first floor. Basements are available for everyone for storage.
Plaza Group is also selling an Allentown landmark. The Bryant & Stratton Building at 38 North Street has three floors and 33,849 sq.ft. of usable space.
From the listing:
Last used as a Charter School, building is unique in style in that the front rounds the corner street. Possibilities include a school, apartments, or other.
An asking price was not listed.
Get Connected: Plaza Group, 716.874.4880