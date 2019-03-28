Nikola Night Homage @ The Hotel Henry

In recent years, Buffalo has witnessed a renewed interest in the life and work of scientist Nikola Tesla. From a Nikola Tesla Fest to the Tesla Heritage Corridor, this city is finally paying tribute to the inventor who positioned Buffalo primely in his War of Currents experiments. It’s actually incredible to think that a generation of Buffalonians have grown up without even realizing the electrifying significance that Tesla had on this city. But thanks to a handful of staunch advocates, there are now rallying cries for a dedicated statue, festivals, commemorations, and galas.
In November, 1896 Buffalo became a beacon of progress and technical prowess, becoming known as the ‘City of Light’.
Speaking of galas, the community is invited to attend an upcoming fundraiser orchestrated by the Buffalo Niagara Tesla Council. The event, Nikola Night Homage, is a gala celebration that pays tribute to Tesla, who is largely responsible for electrifying Buffalo as The City of Light.
Nikola Tesla – the man who brought our world into the modern era by engineering the planet’s first long-distance transmission of AC current.
Funds from the gala will be dedicated to preserving Tesla’s legacy in Buffalo. At the event, guests will learn more about sculptor Larry Griffis’ 7-ft tall bronze statue of Tesla, which will be dedicated in downtown Buffalo sometime this fall. People are welcome to suggest pertinent items for the statue’s time capsule.
The gala will feature:
- Fine stations – dinner and desserts – prepared by the chefs of the Hotel Henry’s 100 Acres Restaurant
- An open bar all evening
- Complimentary valet parking
- Live music including David Kane on theremin and other electronic instruments
- The Amherst Victorian Dance Society
- The Serbian Children Singers of Saint Stephen’s Church
Buffalo will one day be recognized worldwide as the city that is synonymous with Tesla and his AC current discoveries. We are, just now, starting to build the foundation – the pedestal – upon which Tesla’s legacy will be placed.
Nikola Night Homage @ The Hotel Henry
Friday, April 12, 2019
7 PM – 10 PM
444 Forest Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213
Tickets · $75 – $125 | Eventbrite