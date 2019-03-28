Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lineup announced for 2019 Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

It might only be late March, but music fans are already looking forward to attending one of Buffalo’s newest and hottest music festivals around – the Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival. The festival, which takes place on August 2-3, will feature two main outdoor stages on Illinois and Columbia streets, and two indoor stages at Buffalo Iron Works and Lockhouse Distillery & Bar.

“We’re thrilled to bring Cobblestone Live back to downtown Buffalo for the third year in a row,” says Co-Founder Josh Holtzman. “This year’s goal is to expand our overall footprint, offer an even more diverse selection of artists and increase our non-music programming. We’re confident that our community will support this wonderful festival as it’s built for Buffalo!”

The festival, hosted by Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery & Bar, and Sunbeam Entertainment, will feature over 25 artists, along with:

  • A mobile photo station
  • A massage tent
  • Caricature artists
  • Dunk tank
  • Over fifteen unique vendors
  • Crown beauty station
  • An inaugural spaghetti parm eating competition presented by Chef’s Restaurant
  • A live graffiti installation on an 18-wheeler trailer
  • A gong-bath sound experience
  • Live alpacas and exotic animals
  • Live art installations and pop-up experiences

This is the third year that the festival has been in the works, with 2019 partial proceeds benefitting the Child Advocacy Center. 

The 2019 lineup features a roster of national and local talent that includes: 

  • Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band
  • Aqueous
  • Joywave
  • Billy Strings
  • Sloan
  • TAUK
  • Thunderpussy
  • Black Caviar
  • Tropidelic
  • The Sadies
  • Kat Wright
  • Soul Patch
  • HOT POT
  • Funktional Flow
  • Mikey Palermo B2B B-Rad
  • Workingman’s Dead
  • PA Line
  • Rufus Gibson
  • Tim Britt Band
  • The Tins
  • Nate Howell B2B Dave Sif
  • Witty Tarbox
  • Mom Said No.
  • EERIE
  • Blaise Mercedes
  • Alex McArthur
  • Ellen Degenerate
  • Brian Lech
  • Buffalo’s Women of Country

Ticket prices for this year’s festival are as follows: $20 ADV single day, $25 DOS single day, $35 ADV weekend, ​$45 DOS weekend, and $100 VIP. VIP tickets include exclusive VIP-only tented areas, preferred viewing areas of outdoor stages, two free drinks per day, free taco happy hours provided by Breezy Burrito Co., a limited edition Cobblestone Live poster, commemorative laminate, and more to be announced.

To purchase tickets, please visit the Cobblestone Live ​website​, and for festival news and updates you can follow Cobblestone Live on ​Facebook​, ​Instagram​, and ​Twitter​. Learn more about Cobblestone Live at cobblestonelive.com.

