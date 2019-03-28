Lineup announced for 2019 Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

It might only be late March, but music fans are already looking forward to attending one of Buffalo’s newest and hottest music festivals around – the Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival. The festival, which takes place on August 2-3, will feature two main outdoor stages on Illinois and Columbia streets, and two indoor stages at Buffalo Iron Works and Lockhouse Distillery & Bar.
“We’re thrilled to bring Cobblestone Live back to downtown Buffalo for the third year in a row,” says Co-Founder Josh Holtzman. “This year’s goal is to expand our overall footprint, offer an even more diverse selection of artists and increase our non-music programming. We’re confident that our community will support this wonderful festival as it’s built for Buffalo!”
The festival, hosted by Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery & Bar, and Sunbeam Entertainment, will feature over 25 artists, along with:
- A mobile photo station
- A massage tent
- Caricature artists
- Dunk tank
- Over fifteen unique vendors
- Crown beauty station
- An inaugural spaghetti parm eating competition presented by Chef’s Restaurant
- A live graffiti installation on an 18-wheeler trailer
- A gong-bath sound experience
- Live alpacas and exotic animals
- Live art installations and pop-up experiences
This is the third year that the festival has been in the works, with 2019 partial proceeds benefitting the Child Advocacy Center.
The 2019 lineup features a roster of national and local talent that includes:
- Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band
- Aqueous
- Joywave
- Billy Strings
- Sloan
- TAUK
- Thunderpussy
- Black Caviar
- Tropidelic
- The Sadies
- Kat Wright
- Soul Patch
- HOT POT
- Funktional Flow
- Mikey Palermo B2B B-Rad
- Workingman’s Dead
- PA Line
- Rufus Gibson
- Tim Britt Band
- The Tins
- Nate Howell B2B Dave Sif
- Witty Tarbox
- Mom Said No.
- EERIE
- Blaise Mercedes
- Alex McArthur
- Ellen Degenerate
- Brian Lech
- Buffalo’s Women of Country
Ticket prices for this year’s festival are as follows: $20 ADV single day, $25 DOS single day, $35 ADV weekend, $45 DOS weekend, and $100 VIP. VIP tickets include exclusive VIP-only tented areas, preferred viewing areas of outdoor stages, two free drinks per day, free taco happy hours provided by Breezy Burrito Co., a limited edition Cobblestone Live poster, commemorative laminate, and more to be announced.
To purchase tickets, please visit the Cobblestone Live website, and for festival news and updates you can follow Cobblestone Live on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Learn more about Cobblestone Live at cobblestonelive.com.