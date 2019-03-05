Someone recently mentioned to me that when she was younger there were so many different music clubs around that on any given night you could go out and listen to great old bands and dance the night away. These days there are plenty of great bands around to dance to, but there’s a missing element at the same time…
When was the last time that you caught a classic band and danced The Lindy, or any other throwback dance for that matter? If the answer is never, or I can’t remember, then you are missing out. Why? Because these types of dances are a heck of a lot of fun, for beginners and for the seasoned dance buffs.
A Lindy Hop workshop weekend with the incredibly talented Caitlin Wellman from Toronto!
Thankfully we have SwingBuffalo to organize lessons and events throughout the course of the year, including the annual Lindy in The Buff, which is a solid weekend of lessons, workshops, and dance routines.
- The beginner/intermediate track is designed for dancers who are brand new to Lindy Hop or who have been dancing Lindy Hop for 6 months or less. This track will work on fundamentals along with fun moves and styling that will help you be able to say, ‘Yes! I am a Lindy Hopper!’
- The intermediate/advanced track is geared towards dancers who may have already been doing Lindy Hop for several years. You’re comfortable with more than just the basics and like to play around with new moves and even create your own. You’re looking for classes that are challenging, fun, and that will help take your Lindy Hop to the next level.
“Whether you’ve already been dancing Lindy Hop or are still trying to figure out what it is, Lindy in the Buff will give you a chance to be part of an international dance phenomenon. The weekend includes 8 hours of class and a Saturday night dance with the Easy Street Big Band! We are so very excited to bring back this workshop for its 3rd year! Lindy Hop is a fun and joyful dance.” –The Swing Buffalo Team
Lindy in the Buff 2019
March 30-31st
Saturday night featuring Easy Street Big Band from 8:30pm to 12am
Full weekend pass (including the Saturday night dance) is $75. Other options are also available. For more details and to register visit: www.LindyInTheBuff.com
Ukrainian-American Civic Center (Narodnij Dim) 205 Military Rd, Buffalo, New York 14207