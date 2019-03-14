It’s Time to Discover Buffalo Sailing

For over 40 years, the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club (BHSC) has been dedicated to getting people out sailing on Buffalo’s waterways. Every spring, the non-profit offers a four-week program called Discover Buffalo Sailing – An Introduction to Sailing, which teaches people the basics via onshore chalk talks and hands-on experience on the water. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn sailing skills that you will need if you’re considering taking up sailing in any capacity. BHSC classes and training exercises are provided by volunteer instructors (along with mentors and seasoned crewmembers) who not only lend their time and expertise, they also lend their equipment, including the sailboats.
Learn how the wind and the sails move the vessel through the water, and the teachings of basic boat handling and safety.
This is not simply classroom instruction, this is a real opportunity to get out on the water sailing. The best part is that you don’t need any experience – the instructors are ready to lend a helping hand to all beginners. These types of programs ensure that everyone has access to the waterfront, in any capacity.
The first session will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm; additional sessions will be held May 25, June 1 and June 8 from 8:45 am to 1:00 pm. A required Orientation Session takes place on April 18 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Discover Buffalo Sailing
No sailing experience is necessary to enroll in the program. Participants must be at least 16 years old (and accompanied by parent if under 18) and agile enough to easily move around a boat in motion. Interested participants must pre-register online by April 1.
Fast Facts
Cost: $75 (includes one-year $55 BHSC membership and $20 materials fee).
Your membership entitles you to participate in racing and other special events offered by BHSC through the rest of the year.
Orientation: April 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Obersheimer Sailor Supply, 1884 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207 (Second floor sail loft)
This orientation session will outline program expectations, recommended equipment and boat assignments. It is also a “meet the skipper” night, as all participants and fellow crewmembers, including club mentors, will be introduced. (You can still sign up for the program if you cannot make the orientation.)
Sessions:
Sessions will run on four consecutive Saturdays:
May 18: 8:30 am -1:00 pm
May 25, June 1 & June 8: 8:45 am – 1:00 pm
Each session will consist of a 45-minute dockside chalk talk and 1.5-hour sail, weather permitting, on your assigned boat. In inclement weather, a dockside lesson will be substituted. Each boat will have a mentor and a minimum of two seasoned crewmembers. Participants will be actively involved in sailing during each session. All sessions begin at RCR Yachts and Marina, 284 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14203
Registration:
Register online or contact Diana Augspurger, Program Coordinator, at Diana@buffaloharborsailingclub.org for more information.
For more information, visit www.buffaloharborsailingclub.org