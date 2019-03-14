Hull House presents Mother’s Day Tea

Everyone wants to do something special for Mother’s Day, the problem is, where to go and what to do? For something truly out of the ordinary, the Hull Family Home & Farmstead is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Tea event.
If you’re not familiar with The Hull House, you can get some back story by reading this informative article. Stepping into The Hull House is like stepping back in time, when life was a heck of a lot simpler… not easier, just simpler. That’s because the historic farmstead was built circa 1810 by Warren Hull, a Revolutionary War veteran. To date, there is no other fully restored home like in the WNY, making it a true architectural gem (and preservation victory!)
Docents will be available to share information and answer questions about the house and family, including Polly Hull, wife of Revolutionary War veteran, Warren Hull, and mother to his 12 children.
Visitors to The Hull House on Sunday, May 5 will be treated to tours, sweet and savory offerings, tea sandwiches, desserts and tea served in china cups befitting the scene. Consider this a fanciful getaway for a day, filled with all sorts of fun and informative activities. And younger people will also enjoy the scenery, especially if you hide all smart phones during the visit.
Come see how people lived over 100 years ago, and enjoy some special treats while you’re at it.
Traditional Mother’s Day Tea Party
Sunday, May 5, 2019
There will be two seating times: 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Open for tours between noon and 4:00 p.m.
5962 Genesee Street in Lancaster, NY
The cost to attend the Mother’s Day Tea is $25 per person. Prepaid reservations are kindly requested as seating is limited and this event sells out quickly every year. (Please note that due to space limitations, guests are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled seating time.) Reservations are being accepted beginning April 5; please call (716) 741.7032. All proceeds benefit the restoration of the Hull Family Home & Farmstead.
Photos of the Hull Family Home & Farmstead.