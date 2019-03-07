Block clubs are some of the most integral building blocks of a community. Any time someone reaches out to me to ask a question about his or her neighborhood, or to point out a concern pertaining to the street that he or she lives on, I ask the person which block club he or she is associated with. A number of times, the person inquiring has told me that he or she is not aware of a block club affiliated with his or her street, and in that case I point out the importance of starting one, which is something that a lot of people have never considered.
Learn about resources for new and existing block clubs and meet D-District community police officers.
A block club is only as strong as the sum of its parts. I’ve come across block clubs that only had a few members, but managed to get a lot done thanks to the tenacity of the members. Often times there is strength in numbers, but most block clubs are fueled by the strongest few who manage to rally everyone else to get projects done.
Every block club is made of different dynamics. Depending on the size of the street, proximity to a commercial district, and the composite of the members, there are different goals to be attained. But one thing remains constant above and beyond the varying dynamics – block clubs are good for neighborhoods, and make cities strong. From building community gardens and organizing block parties to crime prevention, there are myriad reasons to start a block club… it’s all a matter of learning and taking the initial steps to make it happen.
How to Start a Block Club
Workshop hosted by the Elmwood Village Association in partnership with West Side Neighborhood Housing Services
Monday, April 8, 2019
6-7:00 p.m.
875 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY