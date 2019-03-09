Historic Cooperage Complex Project Comes into Focus

Photographer Charlie Abbott has sent along some new images of the historic Cooperage complex, which will soon be the site of Ellicott Development Company’s mix of commercial, residential and recreational space.
The project is a mix of historic architecture and new build. Due to significant deterioration, Ellicott demolished all but the 10,000 sq.ft. Pattern Building, a two-story section at the southern end of the site. New additions are being constructed around it. A three-story, 30,000 sq.ft. building is being built along Chicago Street, taking design cues from the Pattern Building.
The long-vacant E. & B. Holmes Machinery Company complex will be reborn into:
Resurgence Brewing Company and ten upper floors apartments.
A distillery focused in barrel-aged spirits is also planned.
Central Rock Gym will occupy the portion of the complex to be constructed behind the Pattern Building. The 21,000 square foot facility will feature a climbing gym with 300 linear feet of bouldering walls (up to 45 feet in height), a dedicated kid’s climbing zone, and a work-out area with state of the art cardio machines: treadmills, ellipticals, spinners, rowers, step mills, and weight stations. Yoga and fitness classes will also be held at the facility.
A sports complex for M/ilesports, an adult recreational sports company, is being constructed adjacent to the Cooperage. The 30,000 square foot facility will house a 110’ x 200’ enclosed field with protected viewing areas along with food service including beer and wine. In addition, two 40’ x 40’ outdoor volleyball courts will be constructed with a raised viewing platform overlooking the courts and the adjacent park.
