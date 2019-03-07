Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Happy Hour to Benefit the Elmwood Village Streetscape Fund

As of late, there have been a lot of stepped up commercial advancements on Elmwood Avenue, from a series of new restaurants opening, to promises of exciting developments taking hold. Over the years, there have been significant strides made when it comes to Elmwood streetscape improvements, including custom designed garbage and recycling containers, wayfinding signage, branding elements, etc. At the same time, there can always be room for more advancements.

On Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m, the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) will be hosting a Member Happy Hour, where members will be able to learn about:

EVA staff, board, and EV Street Team volunteers will be on hand at the event, to discuss the streetscape, as well as talk about beautification efforts that align with organizations such as Garden Walk and Urban Roots.

If you are interested in supporting the efforts of the EVA, then consider becoming a member of the organization. If you are planning on attending this event, please RSVP to Ashley@elmwoodvillage.org.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

5:30 PM – 7 PM

Nine29 | 929 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

Drink specials for members-only

See Facebook event

