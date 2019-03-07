As of late, there have been a lot of stepped up commercial advancements on Elmwood Avenue, from a series of new restaurants opening, to promises of exciting developments taking hold. Over the years, there have been significant strides made when it comes to Elmwood streetscape improvements, including custom designed garbage and recycling containers, wayfinding signage, branding elements, etc. At the same time, there can always be room for more advancements.
On Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m, the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) will be hosting a Member Happy Hour, where members will be able to learn about:
- Future streetscape and beautification projects
- How to participate in Garden Walk Buffalo
- Hear about upcoming workshops by Urban Roots
EVA staff, board, and EV Street Team volunteers will be on hand at the event, to discuss the streetscape, as well as talk about beautification efforts that align with organizations such as Garden Walk and Urban Roots.
If you are interested in supporting the efforts of the EVA, then consider becoming a member of the organization. If you are planning on attending this event, please RSVP to Ashley@elmwoodvillage.org.
Happy Hour to Benefit the Elmwood Village Streetscape Fund
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
5:30 PM – 7 PM
Drink specials for members-only