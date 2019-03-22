Greening Niagara: Plaza Proposed for Falls Street

The USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) has approved contracts for the Cataract Commons Civic Project, a public open space facility or “commons” space located on Old Falls Street. The project will transform an empty parcel into a more usable and inviting outdoor facility that will have permanent structural seating and shade, as well as flexibility for hosting various events. The scope of work includes earthwork, the installation of metal shade structures, planters, fabricated wood and metal marquee signage, concrete flatwork, a concrete amphitheater, landscaping and lighting.
“The parcel of land that will become ‘Cataract Commons’ is an important urban space that helps shape the visitor experience in downtown Niagara Falls,” said USAN Board of Directors Chairwoman Francine DelMonte. “As such, our investment in more permanent capital improvements is necessary for this focal point on Old Falls Street.”
This project, located at the southeast corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Old Falls Street, is approximately 10,000 square feet and is in the former footprint of the Wintergarden. Although relatively small and currently largely unimproved, it has provided a place for tourists to stop and take a break with their families. The project is expected to be complete in May 2020.
The USAN Board awarded a $1,067,469 construction contract for Cataract Commons to Scott Lawn Yard, a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (WBE/DBE). USAN had previously contracted with Trowbridge Wolf Michaels Landscape Architects, LLP, to develop final design and bid documents. Funding for the Cataract Commons project comes from the Buffalo Billion II.