FTMP Events Presents: The last Green Jellÿ blowout!

Author: Buffalonabroad
38 years ago Green Jello was formed at Kenmore High School. Student Bill Manspeaker figured that he would name the band after the grossest menu item at the Kenmore West cafeteria, thus Green Jello Punk Rock band was born. Eventually the band changed its name due to legal pressure from Kraft Foods, owner of the Jell-O trademark, claiming that it was an infringement of their trademark. Despite the spelling difference, the new name – Green Jellÿ – and the old are pronounced identically.
Known for its sophomoric humor, theatrical performances, and intentionally crude musicianship, Green Jellÿ has had hundreds of members, with vocalist Bill Manspeaker being the only consistent member throughout.
The band’s early 1990s lineup included drummer Maynard James Keenan and Danny Carey, who went on to form one of the largest and most revered bands in music history – Tool. Green Jellÿ’s biggest hit was the single “Three Little Pigs“, adapted from the nursery rhyme.
Now, the time has come for Bill and his family to take an extended European vacation of sorts. Saturday night will be a one-of-a-kind spectacle show, featuring Green Jellÿ at Mohawk Place. Band members from across the country are driving, flying, and hitchhiking to be part of this monumental gig – Green Jellÿ’s final Buffalo show before moving to Europe.
Incredibly, two of the support bandmembers – Lazy D and Krusty – actually flipped and totaled their vehicle in Idaho as they were headed this way, while on tour. But nothing stops the Jellÿ Train! The duo is back on track, and on their way to meet up with a litany of long running Green Jellÿ factions, including Buffalo musicians The Waves, Lazy Ass Destroyer (Cincitucky, Oh), Billy Youngblood and The Smokin’ Gorillas, The Surfin Cadavers, Digital Afterlife, & Virus X.
Maddgrafix has been working hard at set design, and rumor has it there will be over 50 giant punk rock puppets on hand, moshing in the pit at Mohawk! This show is one for the record books, and not to be missed!
FTMP Events Presents: The last Green Jellÿ blowout!
Saturday, March 9, 2019
6 PM – 11 PM
Presale tickets are still available at Maddink Tattoo – 408 Amherst Street, or you can try at the door.
$10 Presale, $15 Day of Show
18+ (ID Required) – No ID/No Entry