It’s true. Over the last few years, Buffalo has received a ton of amazing press from media outlets all over the world, from traveling bloggers to big news outlets. The press coverage has included spotlights on our food, architecture, waterways, and our ability to rebound. The world has seen our beautiful gardens and our growing brewery and distillery scene, thanks to a wide range of news agencies and social media outlets.
Word is finally getting out about America’s best kept secret—Buffalo—but the media coverage that has appeared nationally and internationally over the last few years hasn’t just occurred by happenstance.
One of the reasons that the Buffalo story has been shared far and wide is the steadfast commitment of Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) to share the tremendous advancements that have been made.
On Wednesday, March 27 at 7:00 PM, the community is invited to take part in an interactive discussion with Brian Hayden, Communications Manager at Visit Buffalo Niagara. Hayden will discuss what it takes to get these stories in the right hands of media, from the actual pitches to hosting the media organizations when they arrive in Buffalo.
If you’ve ever wanted to learn about the process behind Building the Buzz about Buffalo, this is your chance to see how it all works.
Front Page News: Building the Buzz about Buffalo
Wednesday, March 27 at 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo – in the chapel of the church’s One Symphony Circle location
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available; beer and wine for a nominal charge. All attendees will automatically be entered into a drawing for enticing items such as a year membership to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, a $100 gift certificate for fine dining at Mother’s, two overnight stays at the luxury boutique hotel InnBuffalo, an Explore Buffalo Explorer Pass, a framed poster of the church tower, and stereoviews of historic Buffalo.
