For Sale: 51 Symphony Circle

Every once in a while one of Buffalo’s architectural treasures goes up for sale. When this happens we are able to get an insider’s perspective about the house, or even mansion. In this case, we’re seeing a real beauty found at 51 Symphony Circle (circa 1881), located at the Frederick Law Olmsted parkway rotary. The house is being listed ($829,900) by Jeffrey Moyer at Gurney Becker & Bourne real estate.

Here is the listing:

This stunning totally redone 3 bedroom/3.5 bath brick home features 11′ ceilings, refinished oak hardwood floors with intricate inlay, gorgeous millwork & moldings, 19th c. stained glass windows, Eastlake-style gas fireplaces (NRTC) & grand main staircase. Kitchen with granite counters, marble floors, S.S. appliances, butler pantry, 2nd floor laundry, sprawling walk-up attic perfect for future expansion. Recent tear-off architectural roof and all replacement windows, 2 high-efficiency furnaces, 2 A/C units, updated electric and plumbing. Attached 2.5 car garage & parking for 5. Private backyard with wrap-around deck, lawn sprinkler system. The charm of a classic Victorian with the amenities of a new home in a prime city location!

Get connected: jmoyer@gurneyrealestate.com | Cell: 716-818-9042

