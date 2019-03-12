For Sale: 1045 Elmwood Gallery for the Arts

A very interesting Elmwood parcel is now up for sale. 1045 Elmwood got its start as a modest home on the street, before being converted into an orthodox synagogue. Then it came to be a Spiritualist church. Its most recent use was that of a photography and design studio that seconded as an art gallery and studio. Needless to say, this space could be used for myriad reasons and is a huge asset for the Elmwood Village.
It would be great to see a new owner continue on with the artistic vision of the space. The whimsical inner chamber is calling out for poetry, music, film, art performance, photography, installations, etc. It’s not that often that place like this comes up on the market, in such a sensational location. This could be the permanent home for an artists’ market, or for live performances. There’s a sensational balcony overlooking the first floor, with lots of wood accent features. The two floors lend themselves to a number of options – the possibilities are endless with this one. Not to mention the exterior quaintness, leading into the vaulting expanse, which leaves visitors breathless.
Opportunity knocks at 1045 Elmwood between Bird and Potomac.
The building is being listed at $450,000. See the listing for more information and photos.
Get connected: Roseann Scibilia from MJ Peterson at 716-903-1464