Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Fedder Lofts Project up for Review

0 Comments

The Buffalo Planning Board will be reviewing plans to redevelop 57 Tonawanda Street into a mix of apartments and mini storage units on Monday. Eran Epstein and Colorado-based Element Properties are teaming up on the $23 million project, Fedder Lofts.

Eight-five market-rate apartments ranging in size from 682 to 1,297 sq.ft. and a 20,610 sq.ft. self-storage facility will occupy the long-vacant Black Rock complex. Several of the residential units will have lofted sleeping areas. A 65-car parking lot is proposed behind the building.

Epstein and Element Properties have the complex under contract with a sale contingent on obtaining City entitlements. If approvals are obtained this spring, work would start this summer with occupancy in mid-2020.

Sutton Architects is designing the project.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments