Fedder Lofts Project up for Review

The Buffalo Planning Board will be reviewing plans to redevelop 57 Tonawanda Street into a mix of apartments and mini storage units on Monday. Eran Epstein and Colorado-based Element Properties are teaming up on the $23 million project, Fedder Lofts.
Eight-five market-rate apartments ranging in size from 682 to 1,297 sq.ft. and a 20,610 sq.ft. self-storage facility will occupy the long-vacant Black Rock complex. Several of the residential units will have lofted sleeping areas. A 65-car parking lot is proposed behind the building.
Epstein and Element Properties have the complex under contract with a sale contingent on obtaining City entitlements. If approvals are obtained this spring, work would start this summer with occupancy in mid-2020.
Sutton Architects is designing the project.