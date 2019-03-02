Evans Bank@Lafayette Square Station

Evans Bancorp has signed a five year deal with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) to purchase the naming rights and brand the inbound and outbound Metro Rail stops at Lafayette Square Station. According to an internal news release by Evans, the “Evans orange” stations will be a symbol of the bank’s entry into downtown Buffalo. The stations are located in close proximity to the bank’s new Business & Relationship Center at Main & Court streets. The bank also has a five year option in place, to continue on with the station branding.
This is the first of its kind for the NFTA, which says that the funds from the branding will provide “a creative source of revenue” that will allow for enhanced operations, including a couple of refreshed stations. Along with signage, and splashes of orange coloring, there will also be additional bank branding with internal digital and audio message boards, shelter signs and maps in three rail cars.
It will be interesting to see if this sort of branding becomes standard practice in years to come, or a one off with Evans. Chances are, we’re seeing the tip of the iceberg when it comes to branding future stations and other Metro Rail elements.
Lead image: A draft image from the Evans Bank website.