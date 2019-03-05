Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Conversion Proposed for 75 Johnson Park

Rand & Jones Enterprises is proposing another Johnson Park renovation project. After wrapping up the stunning renovation of 73 N. Johnson Park recently (bottom image), the developer is seeking City approvals to renovate its next door neighbor. The firm is looking to convert a single-family residence at 75 N. Johnson Park into three apartments.

From the application to the Preservation Board:

The goal of this project is to renovate an existing single-family residence into three apartments. The extent of the exterior work includes removing and infilling two windows, removing and infilling a man door and the removal of two existing metal window awnings. The existing roof material is grey asphalt shingles. The proposed new roof material would be black asphalt shingles.

Rand & Jones Enterprises’ 61 Johnson Park of Buffalo LLC purchased the property in October for $275,000. The circa-1866 property has 2,330 sq.ft. of space. It is one of a number of properties Rand & Jones has purchased and redeveloped in the Historic West Village in recent years (map below).

Rand & Jones’ West Village Properties (in blue)

The Preservation Board will review the renovation plans at its meeting on Thursday.

73 Johnson Park, image by Dr. Rehab

 

