Construction Watch: The Forge

The Forge is taking shape at the corner of Broadway and Mortimer. The $48 million project is being built on the former Buffalo Forge site and will include apartments, for-sale townhouses, and commercial space. Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development and Dr. Rhonda Ricks are the developers. Silvestri Architects designed the project.
The project will include 159 residential units, with 85 percent of those being affordable. There will also be 15 percent workforce housing, along with 10,000 sq.ft. of commercial and retail space along Broadway.
The apartment building will be four-stories along Broadway and three-stories along Mortimer Street. There will be 25 townhouses constructed along the north end of Mortimer across the street from the Sycamore Village subdivision and also along the south side of Sycamore Street.
Vehicle access to the townhouses will be from laneways that border a surface parking lot internal to the site. Exterior materials will include aluminum panels, horizontal lap siding, aluminum railings, brick veneer, and architectural block.
The Buffalo Forge site has been vacant for over a decade. In 2006, current owner Howden Buffalo applied for and received permission to demolish the factory covering a full city block along Broadway, Sycamore, Spring and Mortimer streets due to unsafe conditions and structural problems.