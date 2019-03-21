Construction Watch: Buffalo City Mission

The Buffalo City Mission’s $15 million Community Center at 100 E. Tupper Street is going vertical. The 75,000 sq.ft. facility will help prevent men, women, and children from becoming homeless and provide more complete care to individuals who already experience homelessness.
The building is part of the City Mission’s commitment to providing services that help prevent and, eventually, eradicate homelessness in the community. Since May 2018, approximately $11 million of a target $15 million has been raised or committed.
Facility components include:
- Community and Preventative Services – A 9,300 square foot community space – known as “The Center” – that will feature a state-of-the-art medical clinic, mental health services, partner agency service access, case management, food and clothing pantry, and meals served 365 days a year.
- Emergency Shelter – Expanding beyond the City Mission’s current space, this area is designed to significantly improve guests’ health and safety.
- Transitional Housing – Built on the City Mission’s DREAM Program – an initiative to prevent homelessness through individual empowerment – this area will include 52 independent units, a chapel, educational classrooms, and a computer lab – all designed to empower self-sufficiency for all guests.
The current Buffalo City Mission will remain open throughout the construction process, with the new facility expected to open in 2020. The existing facility will then be demolished. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.