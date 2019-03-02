CityLab interviews architect Deborah Berke

CityLab has interviewed architect Deborah Berke, who was the person responsible for the addition of the new glass structure addition at the Richardson-Olmsted Complex (Campus). In the article, Berke (Deborah Berke Partners) discusses her love of working in America’s Mid-Sized Cities such as Buffalo, and the inspiration that comes along with it.
Berke, who is the architect and dean of the Yale School of Architecture, talks about how the addition needed to pay homage to the building, while setting itself apart at the same time. Of course the glass entranceway needed to be functional as well. She also points out the interactions that she had with the local preservation community, which she says she mostly respected, because without that stalwart faction, the historic buildings would never have been preserved in the first place.
You can read the full article in CityLab.
Hat tip to Toronto correspondent Lorne Opler for passing this along.