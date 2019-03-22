Chris Kelly’s vision for JUNGLE BOOK is a 5/5 hit, on stage at Theatre of Youth through Sunday, April 7

THE BASICS: THE JUNGLE BOOK, a play by Greg Banks based on the books by Rudyard Kipling presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Dan Torres, Preston Williams (in for Bobby Cooke), Brendan Didio, Lissette DeJesús, Rick Lattimer, and Matthew DiVita runs until April 7, Saturdays and Sundays at 2. Note: no performance March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) and, on Saturday April 6 performances are at both 1 p.m. and 4 instead of only at 2. It’s at the Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen Street (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes, including one intermission (allow extra time for the post-show talk back, always a highlight of every TOY show). Recommended for ages 6+ (and that + here really means everybody… it’s that good).

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Adapted from the first three of The Jungle Book stories by Rudyard Kipling (the same three stories that Disney used in both 1967 and 2016) this is the story of Mowgli, the human baby boy abandoned in the jungles of India who is raised by wolves, infuriating the tiger, Shere Khan, who wants to eat the lad. With the help of Baloo the bear and Bagheera the black panther, Mowgli is taught the “Law of the Jungle” including respect for authority, obedience, and knowing one’s place in society. When Mowgli disobeys the orders of Baloo and Bagheera, he is abducted by monkeys, taken to the ruined city, and abandoned (again!) in a dry well. With the help of some vultures, Baloo and Bagheera set out to rescue him with Kaa the python who hypnotizes the monkeys and then eats them. Just as they saved him moments earlier, Mowgli now rescues Baloo and Bagheera from Kaa’s spell. Some years later, the wolfpack and Mowgli are once again threatened by Shere Khan. Mowgli brings fire, driving off the tiger but now must leave the jungle. In addition to listening, the stories teach self-reliance and, very important for today’s audience, the acceptance of different cultures.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: I will simply add my accolades to every other reviewer in Buffalo. This show is a hands down thumbs up winner on every single front. Starting with the actors wearing their basic black leotard dancing in the aisles to the very hypnotic drumming by Matthew J. DiVita, the lighting by John Rickus in cool forest greens and blues starts to shimmer, and soon we meet Mowgli, the man-cub, in a very athletic but child-like performance by Daniel Torres. Then the fabulous costumes start to appear, costumes that you’ve never seen before, here designed by the stage designer, Kenneth Shaw, and maintained by Barbara Priore, Head of Wardrobe, and kept in readiness in the wings by Stage Manager, Brittany Wysocki. When the sinister tiger Shere Khan appears, played by Rick Lattimer (I had no idea Rick could do that voice), things heat up and it’s pretty much non stop until the end.

Everyone on stage is superb, including the intrepid Preston Williams who was a last-minute fill in for Baloo the bear and Brendan Didio as Bagheera the panther. Lissette DeJesús holds nothing back, first as the “don’t mess with mama” Mother Wolf, and later as Kaa, the hypnotic snake. For over 50 years, my gold-standard Kaa voice was that of Sterling Holloway (not to mention George Sanders as Shere Khan). But, Ms. DeJesús puts on her most seductive Latin voice and creates a whole new concept.

The set, constructed of farm equipment on a turntable making a giant “jungle gym” is used very effectively. There is pathos and drama but there is also great humor, including the monkeys who dab every time they mention “the ruined city” (big laughs from the kids) and the corny buddy-comedy humor of the two vultures (big laughs from the adults).

When director Chris Kelly brings his unparalleled sense of whimsy to a production as he did last season with BUA’s SIGNIFICANT OTHER (also starring Lissette DeJesús) and as he does here in TOY’s THE JUNGLE BOOK, it’s always a high point of any season. Don’t miss this one.

